NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.78. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 313,482 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Cormark assumed coverage on NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NexGen Energy by 115.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 296,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 158,738 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 83,100 shares in the last quarter.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

