NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.78. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 313,482 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Cormark assumed coverage on NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).
NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.