Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $361.51 Million

Analysts expect Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) to post $361.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $443.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.90 million. Nextera Energy Partners reported sales of $253.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nextera Energy Partners.
Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Nextera Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after purchasing an additional 293,712 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,641,375 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $113,732,000 after acquiring an additional 931,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,087 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $119,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,276 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,812,201 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,353,367 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $69,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
NEP stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.48. 5,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,806. Nextera Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.
