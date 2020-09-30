Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $361.51 Million

Analysts expect Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) to post $361.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $443.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.90 million. Nextera Energy Partners reported sales of $253.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Nextera Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextera Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after purchasing an additional 293,712 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,641,375 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $113,732,000 after acquiring an additional 931,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,087 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $119,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,276 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,812,201 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,353,367 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $69,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NEP stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.48. 5,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,806. Nextera Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

