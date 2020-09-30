Nitori Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nitori Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the August 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 128.0 days.
Shares of Nitori stock opened at $208.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.01. Nitori has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $223.81.
About Nitori
See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.