Nitori Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nitori Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the August 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 128.0 days.

Shares of Nitori stock opened at $208.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.01. Nitori has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $223.81.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and retails furniture and interior products in Japan and internationally. Its products include chests of drawers, storage chests, lowboards, sideboards, kitchen cabinets, home electrical appliance stands, and beds. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products.

