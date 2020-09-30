Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $230.00 at Bank of America

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Bank of America from $207.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NSC. Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.39.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,047. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $224.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.04 and a 200-day moving average of $180.01. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 405.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

