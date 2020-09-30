North American Nickel (CVE:NAN) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

North American Nickel Inc. (CVE:NAN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.17. North American Nickel shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 9,119 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.52.

About North American Nickel (CVE:NAN)

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. It engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Greenland, Canada, and the United States. The company's principal project is the Maniitsoq property, nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project that consists of two exploration licenses covering an area of 2,985 square kilometers located in Greenland.

