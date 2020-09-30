Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.73

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.73 and traded as high as $39.95. Northland Power shares last traded at $39.52, with a volume of 835,568 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NPI shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$37.50 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.29.

The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.78.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$429.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$442.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

