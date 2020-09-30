NPCoin (NPC) Price Reaches $0.0273 on Exchanges

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $1,480.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, NPCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00048139 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.