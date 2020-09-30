nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

NYSE NVT opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

