Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $68.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OMC traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.16. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 304,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 891.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,467,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,995 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $744,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $592,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

