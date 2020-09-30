ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

OKE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,836. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.06. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ONEOK by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

