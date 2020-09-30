Ontology (ONT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $111.65 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00005812 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Koinex, Hotbit and Indodax. Ontology has a total market cap of $470.20 million and approximately $111.65 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021057 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00014512 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 751,872,993 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, HitBTC, Binance, OKEx, Upbit, Koinex, Bitbns, Huobi, Gate.io, Indodax, BCEX, BitMart and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

