Oppenheimer Weighs in on Nasdaq Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $121.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.39 and a 200 day moving average of $116.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $137.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,040 shares of company stock worth $1,185,317 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nasdaq by 214.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.