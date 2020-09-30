Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Receives $20.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 41.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORTX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.18. 745,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,982. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

