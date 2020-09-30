Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,300 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 397,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 50,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,807.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 53.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,956. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $764.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OEC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

