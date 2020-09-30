Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Purchases C$34,770.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Lili Mance purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,281.40.

Osisko Mining stock opened at C$3.60 on Wednesday. Osisko Mining Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.67 and a 12-month high of C$4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -27.69.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Eight Capital raised their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.90.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

