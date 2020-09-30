OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:OTCM opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. OTC Markets Group has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $347.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.