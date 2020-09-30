Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (LON:OXT) Shares Down 35.4%

Shares of Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (LON:OXT) were down 35.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.10 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.10 ($0.24). Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,229% from the average daily volume of 79 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.37).

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 million and a P/E ratio of -5.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 29.43.

Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust Company Profile (LON:OXT)

Invests in a balanced portfolio of unlisted, UK based, early stage and start-up technology companies within 60 miles of Oxford.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.