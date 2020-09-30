Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

