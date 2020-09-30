Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Shares Gap Down to $7.29

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $6.47. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Patriot National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The bank reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,201 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,626 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.69% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

