PCCW Ltd (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PCCW Ltd (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PCCWY stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. PCCW has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

