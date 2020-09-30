PCHAIN Market Cap Reaches $7.88 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Switcheo Network, DEx.top and Bibox. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and $41,385.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042949 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $548.13 or 0.05078138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056999 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033832 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,911,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 787,585,143 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Switcheo Network, Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.