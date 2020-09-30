Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) Short Interest Up 106.6% in September

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 106.6% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFMT. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 69.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 54.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 625,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 219,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 51.3% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,545,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after buying an additional 4,255,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th.

Shares of Performant Financial stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $33.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

