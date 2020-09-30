Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perma-Pipe International stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 3.42% of Perma-Pipe International worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Perma-Pipe International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPIH opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. Perma-Pipe International has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 million, a PE ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

