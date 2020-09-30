PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Short Interest Update

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,920,000 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the August 31st total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE PBR.A traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,974,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,736. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/S had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.0002 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/S from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

