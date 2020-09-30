PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Receives $17.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $17.33 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $202.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,219,081.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

