PHI Token (PHI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $405.00

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One PHI Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PHI Token has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $278,383.19 and $405.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00265479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00092043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.60 or 0.01613294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00177005 BTC.

PHI Token Token Profile

PHI Token launched on February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io

Buying and Selling PHI Token

PHI Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.