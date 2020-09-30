Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 498,259 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Piedmont Lithium comprises 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 6.03% of Piedmont Lithium as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLL stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. 193,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,399. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

