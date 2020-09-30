Piper Sandler Boosts MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target to $17.50

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MVBF stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $186.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.91. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.80 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 16.13%. Equities research analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

