Piper Sandler Lowers Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Price Target to $28.00

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrow Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AROW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

AROW opened at $25.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $387.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.62. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Financial news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 194,157 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,843.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

