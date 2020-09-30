Piper Sandler Lowers Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Price Target to $12.50

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.29% from the company’s current price.

BHLB has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $33.72.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.70 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 95.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 41.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

