Piper Sandler Lowers ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Price Target to $14.00

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.32. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.41. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 33.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 25.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 17,352 shares during the last quarter. 44.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

