Piper Sandler Lowers Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Price Target to $23.00

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FISI. ValuEngine lowered Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Sidoti began coverage on Financial Institutions in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $247.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $44.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Financial Institutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 44,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Financial Institutions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Financial Institutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Financial Institutions by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

