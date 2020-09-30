Piper Sandler Lowers New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $10.50

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYCB opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

