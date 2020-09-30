Piper Sandler Lowers PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Price Target to $14.50

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Compass Point raised PCSB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

PCSB opened at $12.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PCSB Financial has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 14.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 34.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 147.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

