Piper Sandler Lowers Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target to $25.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRMK. BidaskClub lowered Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ TRMK traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $21.46. 783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.05. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $35.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 14.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 137.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 55.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 60,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

