Piper Sandler Lowers Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Price Target to $17.00

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univest Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Shares of UVSP opened at $14.41 on Monday. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $421.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $61.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,415,000 after purchasing an additional 165,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Univest Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.