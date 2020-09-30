PIVX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $718,166.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $20.87 million and approximately $718,166.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003406 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Graviex and Trade By Trade. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00025191 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003901 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000412 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bisq, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Crex24, YoBit, Coinroom, CoinExchange, Upbit, Coinbe and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

