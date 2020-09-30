Playgroundz (IOG) Price Tops $0.0067 on Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $191,781.64 and $1,841.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz token can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 56.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00091900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.76 or 0.01615629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00175779 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG

Playgroundz Token Trading

Playgroundz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

