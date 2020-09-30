Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) Receives GBX 334.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 334.80 ($4.37).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Playtech from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Playtech from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Playtech stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 360.40 ($4.71). The stock had a trading volume of 462,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 437.60 ($5.72). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 361.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 280.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 3.83.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

