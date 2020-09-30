Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) Shares Gap Up to $4.59

Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $5.32. Polymet Mining shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 11,493 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.17. The firm has a market cap of $497.46 million and a P/E ratio of -7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36.
Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polymet Mining Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Polymet Mining (TSE:POM)
PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.
