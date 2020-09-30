Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) Shares Gap Up to $4.59

Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $5.32. Polymet Mining shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 11,493 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.17. The firm has a market cap of $497.46 million and a P/E ratio of -7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36.

Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polymet Mining Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Polymet Mining news, Senior Officer Patrick Francis Keenan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$87,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,993 shares in the company, valued at C$208,110.60.

About Polymet Mining (TSE:POM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

