Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €72.00 by UBS Group

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.14 ($76.64).

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €50.82 ($59.79) on Monday. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a 52-week high of €70.66 ($83.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.26.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

