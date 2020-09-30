PowerPool (CVP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.98 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, PowerPool has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and $4.83 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool token can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00018556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00264794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00091566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.01614567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00175144 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

PowerPool Token Trading

PowerPool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

