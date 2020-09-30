Profile Utility Token Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Allcoin, Coinrail and Bit-Z. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $131,031.14 and $31.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00051328 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,761.03 or 0.99890164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001628 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000732 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00152612 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Allcoin, Coinnest, Bit-Z and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

