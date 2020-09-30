Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Short Interest Update

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,600 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the August 31st total of 599,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
PRGS traded down $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 20,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,396. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Progress Software has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $52.50.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 2nd. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Progress Software’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
PRGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.
Progress Software Company Profile
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.
Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.