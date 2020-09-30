Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Short Interest Update

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,600 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the August 31st total of 599,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

PRGS traded down $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 20,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,396. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Progress Software has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 2nd. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Progress Software’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 113.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

