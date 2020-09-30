ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) Trading 1.5% Higher

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE)’s share price were up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.04 and last traded at $72.91. Approximately 2,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

