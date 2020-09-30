ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $61.85

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.85 and traded as high as $73.53. ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares last traded at $73.22, with a volume of 1,948,779 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $11,798,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 198.5% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 204.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

