ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Up 2.5%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $32.45. 728,962 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 325,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth $611,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 83.0% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth $3,300,000.

