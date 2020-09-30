ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.28

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.28 and traded as high as $47.08. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity shares last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 569,659 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMD. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Get ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CMD)

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.