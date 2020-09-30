Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Lowered to $60.50 at Piper Sandler

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $60.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of PB stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.68. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,708. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Zalman purchased 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,261,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,923,000 after purchasing an additional 80,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,053,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,209 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,025,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,962,000 after acquiring an additional 163,196 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,596,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,304,000 after acquiring an additional 47,935 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.