PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.12) and the highest is ($0.35). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.84) to ($7.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.10) to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $75.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $176,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $5,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,913 shares of company stock worth $7,434,616 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.